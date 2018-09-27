10 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares fell 0.17 percent to $36.00 in after-hours trading.

