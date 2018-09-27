10 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares fell 0.17 percent to $36.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to have earned $1.56 per share on revenue of $10.01 billion in the latest quarter. Accenture will release earnings before the markets open. Accenture shares fell 0.33 percent to $172.40 in after-hours trading.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company sees FY18 EPS at the low end of its previously guided range. Second-quarter comps were down 0.6 percent. Bed Bath & Beyond shares dipped 14.04 percent to $16.17 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion. Carnival shares dropped 1.13 percent to $66.25 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion before the opening bell. McCormick shares gained 0.85 percent to $131.00 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) reported a common stock offering. No size of the offering was disclosed. Veru shares tumbled 8.82 percent to $1.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $96.98 million. Progress Software shares gained 0.72 percent to $42.05 in after-hours trading.
- Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Comtech shares declined 10.96 percent to $32.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.36 billion before the opening bell. Rite Aid shares gained 0.78 percent to $1.29 in after-hours trading.
- ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) reported a $75 million common stock offering. ChemoCentryx shares fell 10.92 percent to $11.75 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.