Earnings Scheduled For September 27, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $10.01 billion.
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.36 billion.
- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.93 per share on revenue of $199.00 million.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $225.98 million.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $84.00 million.
- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: FGP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $357.74 million.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $95.36 million.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $96.98 million.
- iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KANG) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.89 million.
