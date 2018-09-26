10 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares rose 1.08 percent to $76.70 in after-hours trading.
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company said gross margins increased from 43.7 percent to 44.2 percent in the same quarter of last year. Inventories were $5.2 billion, unchanged from last year. Nike shares dropped 3.53 percent to $81.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to have earned $0.5 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion in the latest quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond will release earnings after the markets close. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 0.48 percent to $18.99 in after-hours trading.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. KB Home shares climbed 6.05 percent to $26.82 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $290.68 million. Actuant shares dropped 0.30 percent to $29.66 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) reported a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. Digital Ally shares dropped 7.04 percent to $3.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion before the opening bell. Worthington shares rose 0.43 percent to $46.50 in after-hours trading.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised FY19 guidance. Cintas shares declined 2.80 percent to $207.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $784.84 million. H.B. Fuller shares rose 0.75 percent to $57.66 in after-hours trading.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. AAR shares gained 3.22 percent to $47.51 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.