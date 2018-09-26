10 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares rose 1.08 percent to $76.70 in after-hours trading.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company said gross margins increased from 43.7 percent to 44.2 percent in the same quarter of last year. Inventories were $5.2 billion, unchanged from last year. Nike shares dropped 3.53 percent to $81.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to have earned $0.5 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion in the latest quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond will release earnings after the markets close. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 0.48 percent to $18.99 in after-hours trading.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. KB Home shares climbed 6.05 percent to $26.82 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $290.68 million. Actuant shares dropped 0.30 percent to $29.66 in after-hours trading.

