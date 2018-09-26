Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2018 5:00am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.
  • Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $290.68 million.
  • OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $198.47 million.
  • NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $784.84 million.
  • Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $174.72 million.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

