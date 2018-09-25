Earnings Scheduled For September 25, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $346.51 million.
- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $104.43 million.
- Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $188.29 million.
- IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $991.04 million.
- DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ: DHXM) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $9.93 billion.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $460.47 million.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.55 million.
- EnSync, Inc. (NYSE: ESNC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.57 million.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
