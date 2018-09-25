10 Stocks To Watch For September 25, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $346.51 million before the opening bell. FactSet Research shares gained 0.14 percent to $231.65 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: NKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $9.93 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 0.62 percent to $84.79 in after-hours trading. Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Ascena Retail shares climbed 14.71 percent to $4.60 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: INFO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $991.04 million. IHS Markit shares gained 1.71 percent to $55.21 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to have earned $0.68 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion in the latest quarter. Jabil shares gained 0.74 percent to $30.08 in after-hours trading.

