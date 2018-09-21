7 Stocks To Watch For September 21, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 earnings guidance. Steelcase shares jumped 16.41 percent to $18.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance for its current quarter. Micron shares dipped 7.06 percent to $42.81 in the after-hours trading session.

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) reported weak preliminary earnings results for its second quarter. The company expects Q2 loss of $0.64 to $0.62 per share and comparable sales to drop around 11.4 percent year-over-year. Pier 1 Imports shares dipped 17.13 percent to $1.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE: WMC) reported a 6.5 million share common stock offering. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares dropped 4.51 percent to $10.80 in the after-hours trading session.

