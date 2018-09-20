8 Stocks To Watch For September 20, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares fell 0.34 percent to $117.49 in after-hours trading.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Herman Miller shares climbed 8.72 percent to $40.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to have earned $3.34 per share on revenue of $8.25 billion in the latest quarter. Micron will release earnings after the markets close. Micron shares gained 0.36 percent to $45.22 in after-hours trading.
- Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) reported a $30-million common stock offering. Molecular Templates shares dipped 10.24 percent to $5.61 in the after-hours trading session. The company’s shares climbed over 52 percent Wednesday after the company announced an agreement with Takeda for joint development of CD38-targeted ETB for multiple myeloma treatment.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- After the closing bell, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion. United Natural Foods shares dropped 2.17 percent to close at $33.30 on Wednesday.
- Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak outlook for the current quarter. Red Hat shares dropped 4.72 percent to $136.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to post quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion before the opening bell. Thor Industries shares gained 0.34 percent to $106.00 in after-hours trading.
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) reported a $200 million common stock offering. Crispr Therapeutics shares dipped 4.55 percent to $49.53 in the after-hours trading session.
