Earnings Scheduled For September 20, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $13.70 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $5.41 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $8.25 billion.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $873.70 million.
