Earnings Scheduled For September 20, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2018 4:01am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
  • Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
  • S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $13.70 million.
  • LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $5.41 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $8.25 billion.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.
  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $873.70 million.

