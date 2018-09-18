8 Stocks To Watch For September 18, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $17.85 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 0.47 percent to $751.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $17.85 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 0.47 percent to $751.00 in after-hours trading. Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also announced it was adding $12 billion to its buyback plan. Oracle shares dropped 4.64 percent to $46.90 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: ORCL) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also announced it was adding $12 billion to its buyback plan. Oracle shares dropped 4.64 percent to $46.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) to have earned $2.7 per share on revenue of $825.52 million in the latest quarter. Cracker Barrel shares gained 0.48 percent to $151.48 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: CBRL) to have earned $2.7 per share on revenue of $825.52 million in the latest quarter. Cracker Barrel shares gained 0.48 percent to $151.48 in after-hours trading. Univar Inc (NYSE: UNVR) announced plans to acquire Nexeo Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NXEO) in a cash and stock transaction valued at $11.65 per share. Univar shares gained 2.64 percent to $28.40 in after-hours trading, while Nexeo shares climbed 14.89 percent to $11.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor