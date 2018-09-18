Earnings Scheduled For September 18, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $825.52 million.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $17.85 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $364.57 million.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
