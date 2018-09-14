6 Stocks To Watch For September 14, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. Adobe shares fell 0.94 percent to $265.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Champions Oncology shares climbed 17.92 percent to $10.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $315.25 million before the opening bell. Dave & Buster's shares gained 2.64 percent to $59.04 in after-hours trading.
- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: RLGT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Radiant Logistics shares jumped 19.13 percent to $5.48 in the after-hours trading session.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) reported a common stock offering. No size of the offering was disclosed. IRIDEX shares dipped 14.19 percent to $6.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) reported a Q2 net loss of $508 million, or $4.68 per share. Its sales dropped 25.6 percent to $3.18 billion, while same-store sales slipped 3.9 percent. Sears shares jumped 21.49 percent to $1.47 in after-hours trading.
