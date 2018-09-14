6 Stocks To Watch For September 14, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. Adobe shares fell 0.94 percent to $265.99 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ADBE) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. Adobe shares fell 0.94 percent to $265.99 in the after-hours trading session. Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Champions Oncology shares climbed 17.92 percent to $10.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: CSBR) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Champions Oncology shares climbed 17.92 percent to $10.00 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $315.25 million before the opening bell. Dave & Buster's shares gained 2.64 percent to $59.04 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

