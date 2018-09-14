Earnings Scheduled For September 14, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $315.25 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $9.3 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.