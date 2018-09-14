Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 14, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2018 4:08am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $315.25 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $9.3 million.

