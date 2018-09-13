8 Stocks To Watch For September 13, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $27.96 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares fell 0.13 percent to $31.69 in after-hours trading.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak Q3 sales guidance. Oxford shares dropped 4.17 percent to $86.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued strong Q3 guidance. IMPINJ shares jumped 34.88 percent to $25.33 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $297.04 million in the latest quarter. Brady will release earnings before the markets open. Brady shares gained 0.48 percent to close at $41.55 on Wednesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Pivotal Software shares dipped 24.91 percent to $21.61 in the after-hours trading session.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Tailored Brands shares climbed 9.65 percent to $26.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares gained 0.08 percent to $267.99 in after-hours trading.
- Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) disclosed a common stock offering. No size of the offering was disclosed. Sensus Healthcare shares dipped 7.18 percent to $7.37 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.