Earnings Scheduled For September 13, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $27.96 billion.
- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $297.04 million.
- Vince Holding Corp (NYSE: VNCE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $30.48 million.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.30 million.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $6.40 million.
- Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.64 million.
- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: RLGT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $220.16 million.
- Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE: UWN) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
