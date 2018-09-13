Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 13, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2018 4:44am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $27.96 billion.
  • Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $297.04 million.
  • Vince Holding Corp (NYSE: VNCE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $30.48 million.
  • Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
  • LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.30 million.
  • Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $6.40 million.
  • Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.64 million.
  • Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: RLGT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $220.16 million.
  • Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.
  • China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
  • Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
  • Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE: UWN) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.

