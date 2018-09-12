Earnings Scheduled For September 12, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $690.00 thousand.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.6 per share on revenue of $330.00 thousand.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $306.12 million.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $828.35 million.
- Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $168.95 million.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $158.22 million.
