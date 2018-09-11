7 Stocks To Watch For September 11, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $120.78 million before the opening bell. Francesca's shares gained 0.95 percent to $5.94 in after-hours trading.

Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. Casey's shares climbed 4.38 percent to $121.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) reported a $175 million proposed common stock offering. Endocyte shares fell 3.97 percent to $18.14 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $152.65 million after the closing bell. Farmer Bros. shares declined 0.53 percent to close at $28.05 on Monday.

