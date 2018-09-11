7 Stocks To Watch For September 11, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $120.78 million before the opening bell. Francesca's shares gained 0.95 percent to $5.94 in after-hours trading.
- Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. Casey's shares climbed 4.38 percent to $121.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) reported a $175 million proposed common stock offering. Endocyte shares fell 3.97 percent to $18.14 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $152.65 million after the closing bell. Farmer Bros. shares declined 0.53 percent to close at $28.05 on Monday.
- Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Avid Bioservices shares climbed 18.13 percent to $8.47 in the after-hours trading session.
- Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter. The company said it will not provide quarterly guidance going forward. Sonos shares dipped 13.47 percent to $18.38 in the after-hours trading session.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) disclosed a 12.5 million share common stock offering. NN shares tumbled 7.05 percent to $18.45 in the after-hours trading session.
