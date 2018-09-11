Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For September 11, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2018 4:06am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For September 11, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $120.78 million.
  • Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $7.63 million.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $152.65 million.
  • Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.41 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FARM + ERYP)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: No Anxiety For Biohaven, Strongbridge's About-Face, Bristol-Myers Squibb's FDA Wait
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For September 11, 2018

5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session