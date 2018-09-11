Earnings Scheduled For September 11, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $120.78 million.
- Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $7.63 million.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter of fiscal year 2018.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
