5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares are up 18 percent. No news was immediately available.

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares are up 14 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. First quarter earnings came in at a 6-cent loss, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $13 million, beating estimates by $4 million. The company reaffirms 2019 sales estimates.

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) shares are up 5 percent after the company said it received $10.2 million in funding to extend the capabilities of the U.S. Army’s Virtual Clearance Training Suite.

Losers:

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a 45-cent loss per share, missing estimates by 23 cents. Sales came in at $208 million, beating estimates by $438,000. The company said it will not provide quarterly guidance going forward.

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) shares are down 4 percent after announcing a $175-million proposed common stock offering.