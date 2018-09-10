Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2018 5:38pm   Comments
Avid Bioservices FQ1 top line down 54%; shares up 14% after hours on consensus beat (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers:

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares are up 18 percent. No news was immediately available. 

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares are up 14 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. First quarter earnings came in at a 6-cent loss, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $13 million, beating estimates by $4 million. The company reaffirms 2019 sales estimates.

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) shares are up 5 percent after the company said it received $10.2 million in funding to extend the capabilities of the U.S. Army’s Virtual Clearance Training Suite.

Losers:

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a 45-cent loss per share, missing estimates by 23 cents. Sales came in at $208 million, beating estimates by $438,000. The company said it will not provide quarterly guidance going forward. 

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) shares are down 4 percent after announcing a $175-million proposed common stock offering.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Sonos EPS Short Of Estimates In First Post-IPO Report