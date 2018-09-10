Earnings Scheduled For September 10, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $504.3 million.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $292.69 million.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $207.96 million.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $25.26 million.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $37.27 million.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $8.96 million.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $8.46 million.
- Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $44.94 million.
