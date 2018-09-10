Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For September 10, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2018 4:23am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For September 10, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $504.3 million.
  • Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $292.69 million.
  • Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $207.96 million.
  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $25.26 million.
  • Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $37.27 million.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $8.96 million.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $8.46 million.
  • Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $44.94 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGTC + CDMO)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trial Results, Earnings And IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Blessings for Merck's HIV Drug Combo, Veracyte's Test Gets Medicare Coverage
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Biggest Movers For The Week Of July 16, 2018
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Earnings, J&J's HIV Combo Clears FDA Hurdle, Cara To Offer Shares
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday