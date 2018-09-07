Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For September 7, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2018 5:24am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $261.42 million before the opening bell. Shiloh Industries shares dropped 2.78 percent to close at $8.75 on Thursday.
  • Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Five Below shares climbed 9.69 percent to $126.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Palo Alto shares climbed 6.12 percent to $233.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $641.07 million before the opening bell. Genesco shares gained 1.06 percent to $47.50 in after-hours trading.

  • Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 earnings guidance. Finisar shares climbed 3.20 percent to $19.35 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Broadcom shares gained 3.72 percent to $224.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company reaffirmed FY18 guidance and said it continues to engage with third parties related to possible transaction as a part of review of strategic and financial alternatives. GameStop shares declined 3.65 percent to $15.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

