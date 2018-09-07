7 Stocks To Watch For September 7, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $261.42 million before the opening bell. Shiloh Industries shares dropped 2.78 percent to close at $8.75 on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: SHLO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $261.42 million before the opening bell. Shiloh Industries shares dropped 2.78 percent to close at $8.75 on Thursday. Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Five Below shares climbed 9.69 percent to $126.70 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: FIVE) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Five Below shares climbed 9.69 percent to $126.70 in the after-hours trading session. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Palo Alto shares climbed 6.12 percent to $233.85 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PANW) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Palo Alto shares climbed 6.12 percent to $233.85 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $641.07 million before the opening bell. Genesco shares gained 1.06 percent to $47.50 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor