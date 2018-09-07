Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 7, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2018 4:57am
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $261.42 million.
  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $641.07 million.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $96.09 million.
  • U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) is expected to report results for fiscal year 2018.

