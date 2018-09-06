10 Stocks To Watch For September 6, 2018

Market Overview

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2018 5:34am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $590.11 million before the opening bell. G-III Apparel shares gained 2.16 percent to $45.01 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion after the closing bell. ABM shares rose 1.66 percent to close at $31.92 on Wednesday.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday. AeroVironment shares climbed 5.66 percent to $92.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $726.49 million. Donaldson shares gained 0.1 percent to $50.51 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) to have earned $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion in the latest quarter. Navistar will release earnings before the markets open. Navistar shares gained 0.25 percent to $40.70 in after-hours trading.

  • ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) reporting an offering of $75 million. ProQR Therapeutics shares dropped 12.82 percent to $15.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion. GameStop shares gained 0.98 percent to $16.42 in after-hours trading.
  • Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its 2019 guidance. Verint shares jumped 12.18 percent to $52.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Broadcom shares fell 0.01 percent to $221.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) reported a common stock offering. No size of the offering was disclosed. KalVista Pharma shares dropped 5.08 percent to $17.00 in the after-hours trading session.

