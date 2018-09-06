Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $590.11 million.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $322.20 million.
- Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $726.49 million.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.50 million.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $833.40 million.
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $411.86 million.
- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $122.66 million.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $163.78 million.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $11.32 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $219.25 million.
- ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $315.86 million.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $334.48 million.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion.
- Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $464.74 million.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $237.92 million.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $782.40 million.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $633.05 million.
- Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $756.82 million.
- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.05 million.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.95 per share on revenue of $32.03 million.
- MCBC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $89.30 million.
- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: EPM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $11.42 million.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $84.82 million.
