7 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion before the opening bell. HD Supply shares gained 2.20 percent to $46.01 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion after the closing bell. Ctrip.com gained 0.10 percent to $38.50 in after-hours trading.

RH (NYSE: RH) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also raised its full-year 2018 profit guidance. RH shares dropped 5.80 percent to $142.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $113.14 million. Vera Bradley shares dropped 0.98 percent to $14.15 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

