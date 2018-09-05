7 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion before the opening bell. HD Supply shares gained 2.20 percent to $46.01 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion after the closing bell. Ctrip.com gained 0.10 percent to $38.50 in after-hours trading.
- RH (NYSE: RH) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also raised its full-year 2018 profit guidance. RH shares dropped 5.80 percent to $142.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $113.14 million. Vera Bradley shares dropped 0.98 percent to $14.15 in after-hours trading.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak FY18 EPS guidance. Caleres shares tumbled 12.29 percent to $35.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) to have earned $0.62 per share on revenue of $296.07 million in the latest quarter. Verint will release earnings after the markets close. Verint shares dropped 0.82 percent to close at $48.15 on Tuesday.
- Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 guidance. The company also reported the acquisition of technology assets of DCR Workforce. Coupa Software shares jumped 16.6 percent to $83.95 in the after-hours trading session.
