Earnings Scheduled For September 5, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $113.14 million.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $127.62 million.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $106.56 million.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $85.39 million.
- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $84.30 million.
- KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $59.18 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $296.07 million.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $238.86 million.
- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $73.65 million.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $284.63 million.
- REV Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $652.11 million.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $14.17 million.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $159.60 million.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $107.71 million.
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $67.57 million.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $50.70 million.
- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $9.36 million.
- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $51.73 million.
