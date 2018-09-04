Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 4, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2018 5:24am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $384.09 million.
  • Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $27.15 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • RH (NYSE: RH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $660.61 million.
  • Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $663.09 million.
  • Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $707.87 million.
  • HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $69.82 million.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $73.65 million.
  • Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $39.23 million.
  • American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.68 million.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $56.63 million.
  • CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ: CMFN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $8.48 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

