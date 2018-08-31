6 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter guidance. Lululemon shares jumped 8.98 percent to $149.30 in the pre-market trading session.

Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares dropped 2.01 percent to $46.90 in pre-market trading.

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak third-quarter sales guidance. Ambarella shares dipped 9.89 percent to $35.82 in the pre-market trading session.

