10 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $938.23 million before the opening bell. American Eagle shares rose 1.65 percent to $27.73 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to post quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares gained 0.69 percent to $157.00 in pre-market trading.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company appointed Tarek Robbiati as CEO. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 1.55 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading.

Before the opening bell, Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $799.45 million. Dycom shares gained 0.99 percent to close at $77.54 on Tuesday.

Analysts are expecting Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) to have earned $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion in the latest quarter. Dick's shares rose 3.13 percent to $37.53 in pre-market trading.

