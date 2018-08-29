10 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $938.23 million before the opening bell. American Eagle shares rose 1.65 percent to $27.73 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to post quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares gained 0.69 percent to $157.00 in pre-market trading.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company appointed Tarek Robbiati as CEO. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 1.55 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading.
- Before the opening bell, Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $799.45 million. Dycom shares gained 0.99 percent to close at $77.54 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) to have earned $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion in the latest quarter. Dick's shares rose 3.13 percent to $37.53 in pre-market trading.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Shoe Carnival shares jumped 12.90 percent to $41.67 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion after the closing bell. salesforce.com shares gained 0.32 percent to $153.48 in pre-market trading.
- After the markets close, Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $650.61 million. Guess? shares gained 2.24 percent to $23.69 in the pre-market trading session.
- NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance. NCI Building shares climbed 7.67 percent to $16.85 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $540.96 million before the opening bell. Chico's shares fell 0.91 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading.
