Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2018 4:16am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $799.45 million.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $938.23 million.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $137.50 million.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $540.96 million.
  • Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $431.01 million.
  • Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $758.67 million.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $150.64 million.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $77.50 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.
  • Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $650.61 million.
  • Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
  • Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $161.22 million.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HOME) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $286.64 million.
  • Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $155.30 million.
  • Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) is projected to post quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.
  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $71.91 million.
  • Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $21.00 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEO + ASND)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regulatory Roadblock For Akcea-Ionis, Affimed's Alliance, FDA Nod For Tetraphase's Antibiotic
The Week Ahead: Best Buy, Lululemon Look To Extend Retail's Rally
Wedbush: American Eagle Bull Case Is Priced Into The Stock
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DKS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What's Next For The Company With 'The Largest Extraction Footprint In Canada'?