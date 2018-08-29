Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $799.45 million.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $938.23 million.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $137.50 million.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $540.96 million.
- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $431.01 million.
- Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $758.67 million.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
- EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $150.64 million.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $77.50 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $650.61 million.
- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $161.22 million.
- At Home Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HOME) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $286.64 million.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $155.30 million.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) is projected to post quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $71.91 million.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $21.00 million.
