10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion before the opening bell. Tiffany shares fell 0.52 percent to $129.10 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.49 percent to $16.53 in after-hours trading.
- Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Monday. Heico shares climbed 8.22 percent to $87.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $689.37 million. DSW shares dropped 0.74 percent to $27.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) to have earned $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion in the latest quarter. BJ's Wholesale will release earnings before the markets open. BJ's Wholesale Club shares gained 0.44 percent to $27.24 in after-hours trading.
- Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares climbed over 140 percent in after-hours trading after announcing a cancer collaboration with Genentech. Affimed shares jumped 140.63 percent to $3.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $534.23 million after the closing bell. NCI Building shares rose 1.96 percent to close at $15.60 on Monday.
- After the markets close, Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $264.20 million. Shoe Carnival shares rose 0.46 percent to $35.01 in after-hours trading.
- Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) agreed to sell its semiconductor cryogenics business to Atlas Copco for $675 million in cash. Brooks Automation shares jumped 17.82 percent to $35.64 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $9.27 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares gained 0.05 percent to $81.70 in after-hours trading.
