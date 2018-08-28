10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion before the opening bell. Tiffany shares fell 0.52 percent to $129.10 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.49 percent to $16.53 in after-hours trading.

Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Monday. Heico shares climbed 8.22 percent to $87.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $689.37 million. DSW shares dropped 0.74 percent to $27.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) to have earned $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion in the latest quarter. BJ's Wholesale will release earnings before the markets open. BJ's Wholesale Club shares gained 0.44 percent to $27.24 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

