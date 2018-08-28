Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $9.27 billion.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $689.37 million.
- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $232.73 million.
- Catalent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $689.49 million.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
- The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $629.85 million.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $96.53 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $534.23 million.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $974.19 million.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $264.20 million.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $146.54 million.
- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $162.36 million.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $171.45 million.
- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $137.57 million.
- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $36.89 million.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $238.91 million.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.01 million.
- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $30.88 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
