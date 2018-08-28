Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2018 4:07am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $9.27 billion.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.
  • Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
  • DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $689.37 million.
  • Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $232.73 million.
  • Catalent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $689.49 million.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
  • The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $629.85 million.
  • Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $96.53 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $534.23 million.
  • ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $974.19 million.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $264.20 million.
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $146.54 million.
  • Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $162.36 million.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $171.45 million.
  • H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $137.57 million.
  • Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $36.89 million.
  • Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $238.91 million.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.01 million.
  • Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $30.88 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBY + BJ)

Best Buy Q2 Earnings Preview
The Week Ahead: Best Buy, Foot Locker Look To Extend Retail's Rally
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
The Week Ahead: Earnings From Disney, Roku And Snap, Rite Aid Votes On Albertsons Deal
The Week Ahead: FANG Earnings Continue, Fox Vote On Disney Deal, More IPOs
Morgan Stanley Goes Neutral On BJ's Wholesale
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BBY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

6 Stock's Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session