5 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $429.13 million before the opening bell. American Woodmark shares gained 0.59 percent to $85.45 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) to have earned $0.45 per share on revenue of $439.78 million in the latest quarter. HEICO will release earnings after the markets close. HEICO shares fell 0.32 percent to $80.17 in after-hours trading.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) disclosed that it filed for potential $38.36 million mixed shelf offering. Alexco Resource shares climbed 6.42 percent to close at $1.16 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $208.21 million after the closing bell. Phibro Animal Health shares gained 1.97 percent to $51.75 in after-hours trading.
- Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) shares rose over 4 percent Friday amid report that the company is considering a sale. Arconic shares fell 0.18 percent to $22.19 in the after-hours trading session.
