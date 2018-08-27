5 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $429.13 million before the opening bell. American Woodmark shares gained 0.59 percent to $85.45 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) to have earned $0.45 per share on revenue of $439.78 million in the latest quarter. HEICO will release earnings after the markets close. HEICO shares fell 0.32 percent to $80.17 in after-hours trading.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) disclosed that it filed for potential $38.36 million mixed shelf offering. Alexco Resource shares climbed 6.42 percent to close at $1.16 on Friday.

