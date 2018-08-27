Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $429.13 million.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $60.71 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $439.78 million.
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $208.21 million.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $148.53 million.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $42.49 million.
