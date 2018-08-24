As Autodesk Breaks Out On Q2 Earnings, Market Cycles Point Even Higher
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) traded 15 percent higher on Friday morning after posting second quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates.
The software maker reported earnings per share of $0.19 and total revenue of $611.7 million, above Wall Street expectations of $0.16 and $600.34 million. Management raised its revenue guidance for the 2019 fiscal year to $2.485-2.505 billion and presented guidance for Q3 in line with estimates.
CEO Andrew Anagnost explained that, “Our strong Q2 results led by 28 percent growth in recurring revenue reflect a healthy demand environment.” Since Autodesk changed to a subscriber revenue model, it has added 1.7 million net subscriptions.
In reviewing the market cycles for the company, we can see that it has started the rising phase of a new cycle. The stock’s recent history has produced a positive pattern, which is likely to hit $165 in the near-term. It is notable however that its valuation is sky high, which is based on part on big expectations through 2020.
Autodesk Stock Chart With Weekly Bars
