Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

As Autodesk Breaks Out On Q2 Earnings, Market Cycles Point Even Higher
Steve Miller , Askslim.com  
 
August 24, 2018 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
Related ADSK
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Foot Locker Profit Beats Estimates
IBD Stock Of The Day: Autodesk Blasts Past Buy Point On Strong Earnings (Investor's Business Daily)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) traded 15 percent higher on Friday morning after posting second quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates.

The software maker reported earnings per share of $0.19 and total revenue of $611.7 million, above Wall Street expectations of $0.16 and $600.34 million. Management raised its revenue guidance for the 2019 fiscal year to $2.485-2.505 billion and presented guidance for Q3 in line with estimates.

CEO Andrew Anagnost explained that, “Our strong Q2 results led by 28 percent growth in recurring revenue reflect a healthy demand environment.” Since Autodesk changed to a subscriber revenue model, it has added 1.7 million net subscriptions.

In reviewing the market cycles for the company, we can see that it has started the rising phase of a new cycle. The stock’s recent history has produced a positive pattern, which is likely to hit $165 in the near-term. It is notable however that its valuation is sky high, which is based on part on big expectations through 2020.

Autodesk Stock Chart With Weekly Bars

Related Links:

Detroit Fintech Association Hosts Networking Event: 'It's A Golden Age Of Investment And Innovation'

Helios And Matheson Again Warns There's 'Substantial Doubt' It'll Be In Business Next Summer Without More Cash

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsEarnings News Guidance Technicals Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (ADSK)

40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Foot Locker Profit Beats Estimates
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 23, 2018
Alon Rosin's Autodesk And Salesforce Options Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ADSK
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Troubled Victoria's Secret Triggers Morgan Stanley's Downgrade Of L Brands

This Day In Market History: Steve Jobs Leaves Apple