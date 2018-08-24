8 Stocks To Watch For August 24, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares gained 2.16 percent to $54.35 in after-hours trading.

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its full-year profit forecast. HP shares dropped 3.37 percent to $23.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak guidance for the third quarter. Ross Stores shares declined 5.23 percent to $90.06 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $0.07 per share on revenue of $215.39 million in the latest quarter. Hibbett will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett shares rose 1.53 percent to $29.85 in after-hours trading.

