Earnings Scheduled For August 24, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $196.44 million.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $399.11 million.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $215.39 million.
- Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $256.04 million.
- Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $72.39 million.
