10 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion before the opening bell. Hormel shares fell 0.03 percent to $38.50 in after-hours trading.

