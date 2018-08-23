10 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion before the opening bell. Hormel shares fell 0.03 percent to $38.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $14.26 billion after the closing bell. HP shares gained 0.45 percent to $24.60 in after-hours trading.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Comps were up 4.6 percent in the quarter. The company also raised FY18 guidance. Williams-Sonoma shares climbed 7.01 percent to $67.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $886.00 million. Sanderson shares gained 2.54 percent to close at $106.71 on Wednesday.
- Analysts are expecting Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to have earned $1.21 per share on revenue of $11.79 billion in the latest quarter. Alibaba will release earnings before the markets open. Alibaba shares gained 0.04 percent to $177.92 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. The company issued strong fourth-quarter and FY18 earnings guidance. Synopsys shares climbed 6.49 percent to $100.81 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion after the closing bell. Gap shares gained 0.28 percent to $32.30 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion. Ross Stores shares rose 0.05 percent to $93.46 in after-hours trading.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its FY18 forecast. The company also disclosed that CEO Of Victoria's Secret PINK brand Denise Landman will retire at the year end. L Brands shares dipped 5.05 percent to $30.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $427.89 million before the opening bell. Childrens Place shares gained 1.82 percent to $140.00 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.