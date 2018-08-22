10 Stocks To Watch For August 22, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares declined 0.14 percent to $99.60 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion after the closing bell. L Brands shares fell 0.09 percent to $32.48 in after-hours trading.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy shares jumped 20.39 percent to $39.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices shares rose 0.19 percent to $96.10 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to have earned $1.4 per share on revenue of $17.31 billion in the latest quarter. Target will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares rose 0.92 percent to $84.04 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Urban Outfitters shares surged 4.42 percent to $49.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion after the closing bell. Williams-Sonoma shares gained 0.43 percent to close at $60.26 on Tuesday.
- Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. Pure Storage shares climbed 8.81 percent to $23.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $773.61 million. Synopsys shares dropped 1.18 percent to $92.81 in after-hours trading.
- Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) reported an offering of 1 million shares of common stock. Cemtrex shares dropped 3.30 percent to $1.76 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.