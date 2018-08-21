Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $8.99 billion.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.26 billion.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $7.24 billion.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $168.52 million.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $315.10 million.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $224.45 million.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $178.75 million.
- Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $411.89 million.
- Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE: SDLP) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $680.45 million.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $979.22 million.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $368.41 million.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $316.85 million.
- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $407.26 million.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $195.76 million.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $962.73 million.
- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $354.05 million.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $301.30 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.