6 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2018

Wall Street expects Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion before the opening bell. Estee Lauder shares gained 1 percent to $137.30 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: NDSN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $590.73 million after the closing bell. Nordson shares rose 0.07 percent to $135.08 in after-hours trading. Avista Healthcare Public Acquisiton Corp (NASDAQ: AHPA) announced plans to combine with Organogenesis Inc. Avista Healthcare shares climbed 5.24 percent to $10.65 in the after-hours trading session.

