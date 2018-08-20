6 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion before the opening bell. Estee Lauder shares gained 1 percent to $137.30 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $590.73 million after the closing bell. Nordson shares rose 0.07 percent to $135.08 in after-hours trading.
- Avista Healthcare Public Acquisiton Corp (NASDAQ: AHPA) announced plans to combine with Organogenesis Inc. Avista Healthcare shares climbed 5.24 percent to $10.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $338.12 million. Fabrinet shares rose 0.46 percent to close at $43.66 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) to have earned $0.09 per share on revenue of $154.92 million in the latest quarter. Cheetah Mobile will release earnings before the markets open. Cheetah Mobile shares gained 1.1 percent to $9.20 in after-hours trading.
- Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ: EAST) disclosed that it has filed for $20 million Mixed shelf offering. Eastside Distilling shares declined 3.12 percent to $7.45 in the after-hours trading session.
